Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's Reunion Continued at Star-Studded People's Choice Awards After-Party

What comes after the pop culture party of 2021? Why, the after-party, of course.

After celebrating the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 7, several stars kept the good times rolling by attending a soirée on the rooftop of the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

Among the guests were the cast members of Outer Banks, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant. After toasting to the night with a few shots, Stokes and Cline settled into a booth. According to an eyewitness, the co-stars, who recently broke up after more than a year of dating, appeared to be having an "intimate" conversation.

"Maddie's body was totally turned into Chase and he listened intently, and she spoke and animatedly waved her arms," the observer told E! News. "They were looking very close and cozy."

This isn't the first time Cline and Stokes have been spotted together since news of their split broke in November. The duo, who play John B. and Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks, posed together for a cast photo at the PCAs earlier in the night. They were also seen hanging out in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend, with a source telling E! News Cline and Stokes "are just friends."