See Halle Berry, JoJo Siwa and More Stars Shine in 2021 People’s Choice Awards Glambot

Giving the people what they want, one slow-mo view at a time.
The 2021 People's Choice Awards was an event for the books and as captured by E!'s very own Glambot, featuring an incredible slew of the night's stars, their epic fashions proved to be no different.
One of the first up to grace the screen, Laverne Cox made a stylish debut as the host of Live From E! for the 2021 People's Choice Awards. For the occasion, the actress wore a strapless black bustier-style floor length gown, complete with purple feathers as an added touch.
Also making a debut during the night would be comedians Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy, who made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple. The two, who confirmed their romance back in September, dished to Live From E! host Laverne on their friendship recently blossoming into something more. "He tells me I've been in love with him the whole time and didn't know it," Chelsea joked. "I'm choosing to believe that."
Jo chimed in, highlighting his many appearances on her late-night show, sharing, "I'm going to keep selling that. That's what it was, she was flirting with me." For the occasion, the pair coordinated in must-see matching black-and-white ensembles.
As for the People's Champion, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? The actor, who had cameras flashing with his cool, crimson red ensemble, told E! that the big night proved to be a cherry on top of an incredible year. "I am feeling so good," he shared. "What an amazing way to cap off this year with this award, so I mean, truly I'm blessed."
In a bit of an unexpected twist, other stars revealed that their fashion inspiration for the night may have a little something to do with geography. As Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause pointed out about her brunette bombshell look, "I'm bringing a little Italian fashion today and I thought I would just change up the look a little bit, going darker, and just having fun with it."
Or as Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland explained of her stunning Vera Wang asymmetrical two-piece outfit, "I wanted to go for a Parisian moment. I just got a fresh new ‘do and I said, ‘Mama wants to be a tiny little Paris doll.'"
But ultimately, as Halle Berry—who was honored with the People's Icon Award—noted, it's all about those who have made it possible: the fans. "Anytime the fans honor you and tell you they love what you're doing," the actress, who wore a stunning catwoman-esque suit, shared. "Nothing feels better."
And one star that couldn't agree more? Jojo Siwa. As the Nickelodeon actress, who shined in a tiered soft pink gown, told E!, "The fans have been there with me for nine years now, which is crazy. I'm so thankful, so grateful and so appreciative of them every single day."
