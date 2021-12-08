See Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Reunite With Simu Liu at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

These two found themselves standing in prime real estate once again.
Selling Sunset fans were more than delighted to see Chrishell Stause and Marvel star Simu Liu reunite backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The Netflix star shared the moment to Instagram later that evening, captioning the post of the pair, "Well look who I ran into! Cleaned up on the awards tonight," along with her congratulations to the actor.
During the big night, Simu took home the Action Movie Star Award for his role in the Marvel flick, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film also scooped up the award in the Action Movie category, to which Simu also accepted.
Selling Sunset fans were eager to see the two side-by-side once again, after the actor made quite the cameo during the show's latest season. However, flirty appearances aside, (spoiler alert), those episodes were filmed before news broke of Chrishell and boss Jason Oppenheim's budding romance.
Ahead of the show's premiere in November, Chrishell opened up about connecting with Simu over social media.
"You have to give all the props to Twitter," the real estate agent told Entertainment Weekly. "It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn't the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively tweeting about it. So, I took it as a huge compliment and thought it was super cool. Then it just happened so innocently—he mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, um, I can help you with that."
And for the viewers who caught a little bit of Jason's side eye during Chrishell and Simu's office meeting? "I think that the producers started to touch on [our relationship] before we shared with them," Chrishell told the publication. "I actually don't think I picked up on it in the moment [with Liu], but I think it would be really entertaining to see it after the fact."
For every star you may have missed at the People's Choice Awards, look no further than right here.