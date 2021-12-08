People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Try Not to Swoon Seeing Chelsea Handler's Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jo Koy at the 2021 PCAs

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 08, 2021 1:51 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsExclusivesChelsea HandlerCouplesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNBCU
TONIGHT 9 PM
Watch: Chelsea Handler on Finding LOVE With Jo Koy

This is no joke: Chelsea Handler and boyfriend Jo Koy have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple!

The comedians walked the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet together to celebrate Handler's Comedy Act of 2021 nomination for her stand-up tour Vaccinated and Horny

Koy and Handler sparked romance rumors earlier this year before confirming their relationship in September. And as all us Chelsea Lately fans may recall, Koy was a frequent guest on Handler's E! talk show...during which she didn't hold back teasing him. 

"I think in retrospect, that was my version of flirting," Handler exclusively joked to Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "I think so I was so out of touch with my own emotions that was my currency, at least that's what he tells me. He tells me I've been in love with him the whole time and didn't know it I'm choosing to believe that." 

Koy joined in, saying, "I'm going to keep selling that. That's what it was, she was flirting with me." 

Handler admitted, "Actually, I did a little," as Koy kept his arm around her. 

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Handler further opened up about why she is "in a place to receive" love now after a lot of "inner work" over the years.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"You have to be healthy to get a healthy relationship," Handler explained. "I had to dig deep and get my stuff sorted out. Then all of a sudden I saw him through a different lens. I was like, 'Wait a second, that's him, my guy.'" 

Handler gushed over Koy being a "polite gentleman," and also gave a NSFW confession for how she turned their friendship into something more. "I said, 'Jo, what's the deal? Do you have a crush on me or don't you?' Then I moved in on him," Handler said with a smile.  

Handler previously dished on her Dear Chelsea podcast that she had a "crush" on longtime friend Koy and even credited Koy for having "renewed" her faith in men.

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners (Live Updates)

2

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

3

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

"For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them," Handler shared on Instagram. "Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes—they've been standing in front of you the whole time." 

Watch Handler and Koy's adorable interview as a couple above, and see more celeb couple arrivals at the 2021 PCAs. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

The Modern Family actress turned heads in this asymmetrical two-piece while Wells Adams channeled serious model behavior.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler

The comedic couple dazzled in front of the step-and-repeat in matching black and white ensembles.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Romain Bonnet & Mary Fitzgerald

The Selling Sunset lovebirds looked like Hollywood royalty in color-coordinating white and royal blue.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Andrew East & Shawn Johnson East

The sports-meets-podcast couple looked picture perfect on the carpet. Andrew East was ever-so-dapper in all black while Shawn Johnson East looked pretty in pink.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
John Hersey & Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette duo brought a pop of color to celebrate their red carpet arrival. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

The Bachelor in Paradise couple brought the heat in these elegant and sophisticated red carpet looks.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi

The Sex-Life costars turned couple make their red carpet debut together.

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Anthony Michael Hall & Lucia Oskerova

The Breakfast Club vet Anthony Michael Hall was accompanied with wife Lucia Oskerova in this lady-in-red moment.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa

The Selling Sunset pair made us smile when we saw the darling couple arrive at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air tonight, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners (Live Updates)

2

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

3

Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

4

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

5

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son