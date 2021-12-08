Try Not to Swoon Seeing Chelsea Handler's Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Jo Koy at the 2021 PCAs

Watch : Chelsea Handler on Finding LOVE With Jo Koy

This is no joke: Chelsea Handler and boyfriend Jo Koy have officially made their red carpet debut as a couple!

The comedians walked the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet together to celebrate Handler's Comedy Act of 2021 nomination for her stand-up tour Vaccinated and Horny.

Koy and Handler sparked romance rumors earlier this year before confirming their relationship in September. And as all us Chelsea Lately fans may recall, Koy was a frequent guest on Handler's E! talk show...during which she didn't hold back teasing him.

"I think in retrospect, that was my version of flirting," Handler exclusively joked to Live From E! host Laverne Cox. "I think so I was so out of touch with my own emotions that was my currency, at least that's what he tells me. He tells me I've been in love with him the whole time and didn't know it I'm choosing to believe that."

Koy joined in, saying, "I'm going to keep selling that. That's what it was, she was flirting with me."

Handler admitted, "Actually, I did a little," as Koy kept his arm around her.