Kenan Thompson Is Ready to Roast at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Kenan Thompson Shares Career Bucket List at 2021 PCAs

Let the games begin!

All of your favorite stars are hitting the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, including this evening's host, Kenan Thompson.

Rocking a navy blue suit, the Saturday Night Live cast member caught up with Live From E! at the 2021 People's Choice Awards host Laverne Cox, who asked if fans can expect tonight's pop-culture celebration to be anything like another event he recently hosted: the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

"That, and beyond," Kenan responded. "We going in!"

Uh-oh. At least it's all in good fun!

"We got a live band with us tonight so I'm real excited about all the music tonight," Kenan continued, noting that while he probably won't be delivering any performances, the band is certainly "getting the party started, that's for sure."

He has plenty to celebrate, after all. On top of being the 2021 People's Choice Awards emcee, Kenan just announced he's launching a production company, Artists for Artists, earlier today.