Yvonne Orji and Jane Fonda Tell 2021 to Eff Off in Yearly Departed Trailer

Jane Fonda and Yvonne Orji's message for 2021? Don't let the door hit you in the tush! This Yearly Departed clip has everything, including Plan B party favors.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 09, 2021 4:00 PM
TVExclusivesJane FondaCelebrities
The countdown for the ball drop (and this special) is on! 

We're ready to say "goodbye" to 2021 and ring in the new year with the second installment of Prime Video's Yearly Departed. In an E! exclusive clip of the long-awaited Amazon Original Special, a hilarious all-women lineup, including host Yvonne Orji and special guests Jane Fonda, Meg StalterDulcé Sloan and Chelsea Peretti, takes the altar stage as they get ready to roast and toast away the year.

"We are gathered here today, to lay 2021 to rest," says Orji in the clip. "2021 played with my emotions so much that I thought we were dating." 

"Sorry I'm late," Fonda says as she makes her entrance halfway through the clip. "But I am a living legend." She may not be punctual, but she is confident.

The thrice-married Fonda continues, "When things get this cataclysmic I usually file for divorce."

From Plan B party favors, to champagne toasts, the clip continues with other eulogists including Aparna Nancherla and X Mayo, as well as a musical act by Alessia Cara.  

In the Linda Mendoza–directed special, the comedians will "bid farewell to Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom, along with a few surprises still to come," according to the show's description.

After this clip, we are dying to see Yearly Departed when it premieres on Dec. 23. 

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

