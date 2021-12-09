Yvonne Orji and Jane Fonda Tell 2021 to Eff Off in Yearly Departed Trailer

Watch : Jane Fonda Admits to Flashing Strangers

The countdown for the ball drop (and this special) is on!

We're ready to say "goodbye" to 2021 and ring in the new year with the second installment of Prime Video's Yearly Departed. In an E! exclusive clip of the long-awaited Amazon Original Special, a hilarious all-women lineup, including host Yvonne Orji and special guests Jane Fonda, Meg Stalter, Dulcé Sloan and Chelsea Peretti, takes the altar stage as they get ready to roast and toast away the year.

"We are gathered here today, to lay 2021 to rest," says Orji in the clip. "2021 played with my emotions so much that I thought we were dating."

"Sorry I'm late," Fonda says as she makes her entrance halfway through the clip. "But I am a living legend." She may not be punctual, but she is confident.

The thrice-married Fonda continues, "When things get this cataclysmic I usually file for divorce."