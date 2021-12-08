See the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of Chrishell Stause and More Stars

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

These stars know how to work it for the camera.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the biggest names in Hollywood swung by the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to celebrate the best of film, TV, music and pop culture at the 2021 E! People's Choice Awards. In order to make the evening extra memorable, the network had many of the show's presenters, performers and nominees stop by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some very special photos.

First up, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn channeled old Hollywood glamour, as she rocked tight waves in her hair and a bold red lip. Christine wasn't the only Selling Sunset star in attendance though. We're, of course, referring to Chrishell Stause, who debuted a stunning brunette transformation.

TikTok star also Charli D'Amelio also impressed thanks to her jaw-dropping red dress for the awards show.

And The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne came ready for her close up, as she donned a striking updo and a little black dress covered in sequins.