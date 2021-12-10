A Tribute to Sex and the City's Stanford Blatch, Carrie's Underrated BFF

Friendships never go out of style.
In the Sex and the City universe, that was especially true for Stanford Blatch, the man who was always there for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) in a New York minute.
Though Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda took center stage throughout the series, Stanford was its beating heart. The BFF superstar of Sex and the City—played by Willie Garson, who died in September—was more than just a side character. He represented what every single girl wishes for in life: a bestie to be there in the bad times and good.
Remember when Carrie fell on the runway in front of everyone and was utterly humiliated? Stannie knew that the best thing to do was lighten the mood, calling her "fashion roadkill" as Heidi Klum walked over her. Good friends do keep you humble, but they also get on their feet and clap you on as you get back up and finish that turn on the catwalk.
A true best friend will also be bit jealous if they ever sense that he might be replaced. That was the case in season four, when Carrie starts small talk with another gay gentleman at a club. Stanford states matter–of–factly, "Carrie, don't fall for him. He's just another pretty face. He doesn't love you like I love you."
But our favorite moment between Carrie and her main man came in season six, when they were crowned the king and queen of the LGBTQ prom. The image of the two together, dancing to Chicago's "If You Leave Me Now" was as beautiful as a pair of Manolo Blahniks sitting in a window at Barneys.
"Hello, Stanford!" we declare because we never want to say goodbye. Relive the great memories bellow with Carrie's true best friend, forever.