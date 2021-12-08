The 25 Best Holiday Gifts for Disney Fans of All Ages

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for a Disney fan or two this holiday season? You're in luck! We searched far and wide for the best Disney gifts to give this year, and our fab finds are just as magical as you'd think.

Fans of Disney Princesses will be super easy to shop for this year. There's just so much out there! For instance, kids will adore this special edition 2021 holiday Rapunzel doll, while adults will appreciate these colorful, stackable rings from Enso's brand new Disney Princess collection or this gift box of cute socks from Bombas.

If you're shopping for someone who's a huge fan of the Disney theme parks, shopDisney has a ton of must-have items specifically made for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary. We're obsessed with their selection of anniversary-themed bags from Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly. There are spirit jerseys, hats, collectible pins and plush toys available as well.

We've rounded up the gifts for Disney fans in 2021. Whether you're shopping for kids or adults, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out our picks below.