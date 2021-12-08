Twentysomethings: Austin Cast Is Ready to Find Love in Heartwarming New Trailer

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Austin, Texas, has a batch of eight singles that are ready to mingle!

In an E! exclusive trailer, the Twentysomethings: Austin cast experiences the highs and lows of finding love in the "new normal" of the pandemic, from the first kiss to the first d––k pic. The group shares a house in Austin as they try to get their social life back. (Think wholesome Real World!)

"I'm about to be put in a house with seven other people that I've never met before," says 23-year-old Kamari in the clip.

Isa, a fashion designer from Irvine, Calif., adds, "My 20s were definitely put on hold this past year, so I'm moving to Austin and making up for lost time."

We get to know the group as everyone moves and settles into the new home: Natalie tells the cast that she has "very strict parents and has "never had a boyfriend," Keauno says "he's never even kissed a guy," and Abbey shares that she is "recently divorced."

"The sexual tension is palpable," Natalie says in the clip, which is filled with make-out scenes, pool parties, and, in classic Austin style, some bull-riding.