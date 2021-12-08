Chris Cuomo Loses Book Deal, Leaves Radio Show Following CNN Termination

Chris Cuomo's book is no longer going to be published as scheduled.
Three days after CNN fired its longtime news anchor, a spokesperson for William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, confirmed to E! News that "Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book."
The 51-year-old journalist's forthcoming book, titled Deep Denial, was scheduled for release in the fall of 2022.
According to a description by the publisher, Chris planned to provide "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a road map of the work needed to make our ideals match reality."
News of the book cancellation comes just one day after Chris revealed that he would "no longer be doing" his SiriusXM radio show, Let's Get After It With Chris Cuomo.
"I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there," he said in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter. "I will miss our conversations a great deal—but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."
The former Cuomo Prime Time host said his "sincere appreciation" to his "loyal listeners," but admitted that it was best for him "to take a step back and focus on what comes next."
"The way my time ended at CNN was hard," he wrote. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult."
In a statement to NBC News, SiriusXM said, "Following Chris Cuomo's statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, 'Let's Get After It' will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM."
According to the outlet, it's unclear if the company has plans for someone to take over the noon spot.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, CNN announced that they decided to terminate Chris after "new information" was brought to light following an internal investigation into how he helped his brother and former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, navigate his sexual misconduct allegations.
"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement to E! News. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."
That same day, Chris said in a statement obtained by E! News, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother."
"So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot," he added. "I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
He expressed similar sentiments last week when CNN announced they had suspended him indefinitely, calling it "embarrassing" and adding, "The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."
In August, Andrew resigned as the governor of New York City following allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women. The politician has publicly denied the allegations, and stated during a press conference on Aug. 3, "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."