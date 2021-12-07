People's Choice Awards

How to Watch Tonight's Show on TV & Online
First Look: Jennifer Aniston & Kevin Hart on Set for Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Hart are starring in Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Dec. 7. Get a sneak peek on the set Jimmy Kimmel's special TV event.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 07, 2021 10:22 PM
Talk about a classic moment.

Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union , Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart and John Lithgow were spotted on set Dec. 7 for the third installment of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear's Live in Front of a Studio Audience. The special event on ABC will feature reenactments of episodes from the popular 1980s sitcoms, The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. 

Additional performers include Ann Dowd, Jon Stewart, Allison Tolman, and Damon Wayans.

The Dec. 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live featured footage of the executive producer talking to his cast during a rehearsal. "I'm having a blast," Hart, who plays 8-year-old Arnold Drummond on Diff'rent Strokes said to camera. "We are so pumped up. You know it's live so anything can happen." 

Aniston then points out that she once actually saw a live taping of The Facts of Life when she was growing up in Los Angeles: "It was the episode George Clooney was in."

Prior to the cast interview, Kimmel had jokingly expressed, "I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can't wait to do their hair."

Even more celebs are powering the event behind the scenes: Producers include Brent Miller, Kerry WashingtonWill Ferrell, Jim Burrows, and even Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux

The first Live in Front of a Studio Audience showcased All in the Family and The Jeffersons in 2019, followed by a second edition with All in the Family and Good Times the same year.

Be sure to tune into Live in Front of a Studio Audience Dec. 7 at 8 pm ET. 

