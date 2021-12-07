Chris Hemsworth Trolls Brother Liam in Hilarious Message: "Always Great Interacting With My Fans"

Luke once told Us Weekly the brothers have a "healthy rivalry," but they tend to pursue different projects. Though, Chris and Liam did both try out for Thor.

During a 2017 interview with W magazine, Chris recalled auditioning with director Kenneth Branagh and thinking he "nailed it." Only he didn't hear back.

"Months went by and then my brother, my little brother, Liam, was in Australia and sent a tape across and he got a call back, then another call back and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it," he told the publication. "I remember sitting in Vancouver, shooting Cabin in the Woods with Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon. Both of them were looking at the trades at this sort of top five guys for Thor and saying, ‘Why aren't you in the mix here? What happened?' I said, ‘I don't know. I blew my audition I guess.' None of those guys got it. My manager then called up and said, ‘You know, [Liam's] got an older brother. Can we bring him back in?'"

Chris got to try again and the rest, as they say, is history. "So I did an audition in Vancouver in this hotel room with my mum reading Anthony Hopkins' part," he continued. "She must have nailed it because it got me back in the room and that second audition was a lot different than my first one. I came in kind of with a little, I guess, motivation and maybe frustration that my little brother had gotten further than me. It's a little family, sibling rivalry sort of kicked up in me. Then it moved pretty quick from there. It was cool."