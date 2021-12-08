People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Is a Brunette Bombshell at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 08, 2021 1:19 AMTags
TVRed CarpetReality TVAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNetflixChrishell StauseNBCU
TONIGHT 9 PM
Watch: Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Well, we're totally sold on Chrishell Stause's stunning outfit—and gorgeous new 'do. 

The Selling Sunset star wowed at the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Now who says blondes really have more fun? The reality realtor rocked a plunging red crepe gown by Italian designer GENNY while debuting a head-turning brunette hairstyle, a reminiscent of her scene-stealing look last year where Chrishell debuted another jaw-dropping haircut at the 2020 PCAs. 

This time, Chrishell walked the carpet solo—sans new boyfriend (and boss!) Jason Oppenheim. Yet Chrishell and Jason's romance has been heating up non-stop since going public earlier this year. The couple—who went Instagram official in July—can't keep their hands off each other with steamy getaways and red carpet appearances. 

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason confirmed to E! News. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

photos
Flashback: 2001 People's Choice Awards

And Chrishell has already spilled on Selling Sunset season five, teasing on Nov. 26 that she and cast members Christine QuinnMaya VanderMary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa just wrapped filming the fifth installment. "OK, the cat is out of the bag," Chrishell exclusively told E! News at the time. "Season four and five, let's go! It's time to get to work. We're gonna probably burn a little sage, say a prayer, but let's do this!"

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

2

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son

3

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners (Live Updates)

Plus, the Oppenheim real estate empire continues with new spin-off series Selling Tampa, premiering on Netflix Dec. 15, and Selling The OC scheduled to debut in 2022.

See Chrishell's stunning new look above, and check out more recent celebrity hair transformations below. 

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder showed off her fresh bob haircut with a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star debuted a new look while doing press for the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. "New bangs, old habits," Lily wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, adding, "Yup, they're real!"

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

Last Friday, er, Wednesday night, Perry returned to her dark hair after previously sporting a blonde 'do.

Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In November 2021, at the LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles, the Disney Channel star showcased a brunette style after appearing as a blonde for years.

Getty Images; Instagram
Florence Pugh

The Midsommer star debuted a dramatic pixie cut with shaggy bangs on Oct. 30. "I did a thing..," she captioned her Instagram post.

Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The actress ditched her long hair for a curly bob on the set of her next movie. 

Discovery+ / TLC
Debbie Johnson

The reality star debuted a new hairstyle ahead of her appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Instagram
AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys star swapped out his signature beard for a bare face. 

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; The Mega Agency
David Harbour

The Stranger Things actor was spotted sporting a comb-over for his role in the new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost on Oct. 25, 2021.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; TIkTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her lovely long locks and hello to a chic shorter style with her new bob.

Instagram
Megan Fox

The actress, who typically sports dark brown hair, debuted this silvery look in October 2021 on the set of the film Johnny & Clyde.

Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

While stepping out at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his shorter hairstyle that featured a buzz cut on top. 

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer kicked off fall with a blue 'do in October.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Instagram
Hayden Panettiere

On Oct. 1, Hayden returned to Instagram after taking a sixth-month break to debut her shoulder-length hairstyle and curtain bangs.

Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer underwent several hair transformations since she rose to fame in 2008, and in September 2021, she came full circle with a brunette wig.

Getty Images
Antonio Banderas

The actor traded his signature dark hair for a reddish brown style at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star opted for a lot less hair in a look he debuted in September 2021.

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

To help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper star vowed to go bald if fans donated money. After raising more than $300,000, Chip revealed his look.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star traded in her dark-rooted tresses for an orange-tinged mane. 

Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

The Pretty Little Liars star chopped off her lovely long tresses and debuted a beautiful bob in June 2021.

Instagram
Liam Payne

The One Direction alum is ready to run...towards a new 'do. Payne debuted his blonde hair on Instagram in June 2021.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

After years of rocking the blonde, the Emmy-nominated star dyed her hair red, giving fans flashbacks to when she played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

Getty Images/Instagram
Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actress shows off her fabulous new bangs on Instagram Stories, writing, "Ya gal's bange'd up."

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air tonight, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

2

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son

3

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners (Live Updates)

4

The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Experience

5

Holly Madison Recalls Hugh Hefner "Screaming" at Her After Haircut