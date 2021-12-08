Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Is a Brunette Bombshell at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Well, we're totally sold on Chrishell Stause's stunning outfit—and gorgeous new 'do.
The Selling Sunset star wowed at the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Now who says blondes really have more fun? The reality realtor rocked a plunging red crepe gown by Italian designer GENNY while debuting a head-turning brunette hairstyle, a reminiscent of her scene-stealing look last year where Chrishell debuted another jaw-dropping haircut at the 2020 PCAs.
This time, Chrishell walked the carpet solo—sans new boyfriend (and boss!) Jason Oppenheim. Yet Chrishell and Jason's romance has been heating up non-stop since going public earlier this year. The couple—who went Instagram official in July—can't keep their hands off each other with steamy getaways and red carpet appearances.
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason confirmed to E! News. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
And Chrishell has already spilled on Selling Sunset season five, teasing on Nov. 26 that she and cast members Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa just wrapped filming the fifth installment. "OK, the cat is out of the bag," Chrishell exclusively told E! News at the time. "Season four and five, let's go! It's time to get to work. We're gonna probably burn a little sage, say a prayer, but let's do this!"
Plus, the Oppenheim real estate empire continues with new spin-off series Selling Tampa, premiering on Netflix Dec. 15, and Selling The OC scheduled to debut in 2022.
See Chrishell's stunning new look above, and check out more recent celebrity hair transformations below.