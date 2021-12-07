James Kennedy Says He's Starting "New Chapter" Following Raquel Leviss Breakup

It's the start of something new for James Kennedy.
The Vanderpump Rules star, who announced his split from fiancée and co-star Raquel Leviss two days ago, shared what his future might look like now.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, James posted a mirror selfie from the set of the Bravo reality series. "Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least)," he wrote.
The DJ continued, "today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me."
James' time on the show has been tumultuous, so what will his next steps be? "Not sure what I'm going to do but I do know one thing," he said. "I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies."
"Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers," James added.
James, 29, and Raquel, 27, shared the news of the split on Dec. 5 with a joint statement. "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," they said. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."
Just hours later, it appeared that Raquel had already moved out.
The two moved into a Los Angeles apartment together in 2018, per Bravo, and got engaged in May 2021. After the split, Raquel shared footage on her Instagram Story of herself packing up her items and putting them in a storage unit. "As my dad says … my new home," she quipped.
The couple has had some rocky moments in the past, including some issues with her family, as seen on the show. Raquel's sister Kate told her in the Oct. 19 episode, "I just don't want to see you in a situation where you have to fix his problems."
Raquel reflected, "I never thought that I was trying to fix James' situation at all; I just figured I'm trying to help out my fiancé. But Kate hasn't always been supportive of James and my relationship because of James' drinking." She shared, "She is my big sister, and she's always gonna be protective of me."
Also in the episode, James recalled how Kate's reaction differed from that of his family. "My family's been so open and love Raquel right off the bat," he said. "But for me, with Raquel's family, it was a bit more of a journey."
Season nine of Vanderpump Rules airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays on Bravo.
