Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Night Out With Ellen DeGeneres Is Giving Us FOMO at the People's Choice Awards

During the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, all eyes were on Kim Kardashian as she accepted the Fashion Icon Award.
But after delivering her speech, which included a thank you to Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was able to enjoy the show with her sister Khloe Kardashian and a few more familiar faces.
According to an eyewitness, Kim and Khloe were able to sit by Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi as they enjoyed performances from Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and H.E.R.
"Khloe seemed like she was in a great mood sitting next to Kris and Corey," an eyewitness exclusively told E! News. "During a commercial, Ellen was talking very animatedly and Khloe was throwing her head back in laughter."
Later on in the night, Kim and Khloe listened closely to Halle Berry's speech as she received the People's Icon Award. At one point in the show, Kim turned to Kris and said, "Halle looks so good."
Perhaps the highlight of the night came when Keeping Up With the Kardashians beat out the Real Housewives franchise and Bachelor Nation to win Reality Show of 2021.
"This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping up with the Kardashians," Kim said. "It's been an incredible 14-year ride and all of the memories we had can never be replaced. We started with the idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."
Khloe added, "We to thank everyone who has supported us old and new. We see you, we read the comments, we see the social posts and it's awesome. A big shout out to all of our fan accounts, you all never miss a beat."
And just as Keeping Up celebrated its final PCAs award, Ellen also received her last award for Daytime Talk Show before her gig comes to an end in 2022.
"It means more to me especially now," she told the audience. "This is our final season so to all the people who voted and to everyone that I have worked with for the past 19 years, we are a family. I love all of you. I'm grateful and thank you for supporting me for all these 19 years that we've been doing the show and the show has been the greatest experience of my life. I have enjoyed every bit of it."
