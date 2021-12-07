Jessica Alba & Kate Hudson Share Kate’s Surprising Connection to Jessica’s Husband Cash Warren

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all love getting ready and chit-chatting with our friends, even celebrities do this. Jessica Alba shared an exclusive look at the latest installment at her YouTube series Getting Honest, which she filmed with Kate Hudson. The actors/moguls discussed their businesses, parenting, working out, and more while they went through their skincare and makeup routine, which included products from Jessica's company, Honest.
They also discussed Kate's surprising connection to Jessica's husband Cash Warren. It turns out that Kate and Cash go way back before either of them even knew Jessica. Keep on scrolling to find out more about Kate and Cash's longtime connection and the Honest products that Kate and Jessica used to get ready.
While the two actresses got ready, Kate talked about training hard for an upcoming movie, sharing, "I actually haven't really trained hard and years and I'm training hard right now," which surprised Jessica, who mentioned Kate's "six pack" in response. Nevertheless, Kate insisted, "I haven't kicked in my athleticism in years."
When Jessica asked, "What was your sport in high school," Kate jokingly teased, "Ask your husband, Jessica," before revealing that they were "in school together." Jessica said, "People may not know that my husband grew up with you," which is definitely a fun fact. Check out a sneak peek of the upcoming Getting Honest episode below.
If you're wondering which products Jessica and Kate used throughout their conversation, we have the complete breakdown below.
Honest Skin Sweep Exfoliating Powder Cleanser
"This is fun. Look how good this is. Put a little bit of water with it," Jessica told Kate as she used the innovative powder-to-foam cleanser.
This cleanser works well with all skin types, gently washing away debris, impurities, and buildup.
Jessica said that the Calm + Heal Melting Balm really hydrates and calms redness in the skin because the formula has Allantoin and Mondo Grass. She teased, "You can really feel the water breaking on your face," which amazing Kate, who said "that's wild" and "it feels amazing."
Honest Hydrogel Cream
"There's two creams. There's the Hydrogel. And the Calm + Heal Melting Balm. The Hydrogel is lighter kind of for every day, The Honest Company founder explained.
The Honest Hydrogel Cream is a lightweight, cooling, quick-absorbing moisturizer.
Honest Calm + Heal Melting Balm
Jessica described the balm as a "La Mer type vibe." This product has an ultra-rich cream-to-balm formula that leaves your skin feeling dewy and moisturized.
Honest Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
"This is that watery cream but with a tint, so you can put dots under your eye," Jessica explained as she applied the Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream.
This lightweight cream blends seamlessly with your skin to reduce the appearance of dark circles. The subtle tint instantly brightens up the eye area. The formula has Squalane and Hyaluronic Acid, which delivers 24 hours of hydration.
Honest Everything Primer Glow + 2HA
If you want that "glowy look," Jessica recommends using Honest Everything Primer Glow + 2HA, which has two different types of Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate the skin. The primer brightens and preps to the skin to create dewy, smooth canvas prior to makeup application.
Honest Magic Beauty Balm Stick
Jessica said that the Magic Beauty Balm Stick "feels nice" on the lips. This luminizing, multi-tasking balm can also be used to soothe and soften dry skin.
Honest Creme Cheek + Lip Color
Jessica revealed, "we chose this packaging because it's infinitely recyclable." She advised, "you can put it on your cheeks and your lip. We have four colors but all the colors look really nice on everyone."
Honest Invisible Blurring Loose Powder
The mogul instructed, "Take off the excess and then put it kind of where you want to be matte," as she applied the Invisible Blurring Loose Powder. She also pointed out, "This is a non talc powder."
Honest Luminizing Glow Powder
Jessica used the Luminizing Glow Powder in the shade Dusk Reflection, recommending that Kate applies it "where you would put bronzer just to like warm up around the face."
Honest Vibeliner Pencil Eyeliner
Jessica opted for the black Vibeliner Pencil Eyeliner while Kate used the brown. Jessica revealed that her daughter Honor "inspired the product" because she "likes to do like a soft bronzy puppy dog eyeliner." This eyeliner is also available in plum, gold, and bronze.
