Jessica Alba & Kate Hudson Share Kate’s Surprising Connection to Jessica’s Husband Cash Warren

We all love getting ready and chit-chatting with our friends, even celebrities do this. Jessica Alba shared an exclusive look at the latest installment at her YouTube series Getting Honest, which she filmed with Kate Hudson. The actors/moguls discussed their businesses, parenting, working out, and more while they went through their skincare and makeup routine, which included products from Jessica's company, Honest.

They also discussed Kate's surprising connection to Jessica's husband Cash Warren. It turns out that Kate and Cash go way back before either of them even knew Jessica. Keep on scrolling to find out more about Kate and Cash's longtime connection and the Honest products that Kate and Jessica used to get ready.