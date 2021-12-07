Vanessa Bryant Slams Officers for Causing "Tremendous Pain" Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Drops Daughter Natalia Off at USC in New Pic

Vanessa Bryant is opening up about the emotional distress she experienced after learning that photos were taken of the helicopter crash site where Gianna and Kobe Bryant's remains were recovered.

In court documents filed by Vanessa's attorney and obtained by E! News, the widow recalls reading a Los Angeles Times report that revealed that firefighters and "members of the Sheriff's Department had taken and shared improper photos of the crash victims' remains." Vanessa adds that the images "became a source of gossip" in the two departments.

"This conduct has caused me tremendous pain and distress," she explains. "It infuriates me that the people I trusted to protect the dignity of my husband and daughter abused their positions to obtain souvenirs of their deaths, as though possessing pictures of their remains somehow makes them special."

In the documents, which were filed as an opposition to the county's request to dismiss the case, the mother of four says she gets "overcome with anger and emotion" when she thinks of how Kobe would've reacted, saying, "He never would have let this happen and the wrongdoers never would have dared doing what they did, and I feel it's now my job to protect them by demanding accountability for the people who violated him and our little girl."