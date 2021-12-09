The Real Housewives of Miami's Sassy Season 4 Taglines Revealed

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen?

This winter is about to get a whole lot hotter.

The Real Housewives of Miami are officially back thanks to a revival on NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock, and E! News can officially reveal the RHOM cast's spicy new taglines.

A sneak peek at season four, which premieres Thursday, Dec. 16, shows returning Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen butting heads with newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the first openly LGBTQIA+ Housewife to be casted in Real Housewives history.

Larsa checks co-star Nicole, slamming the physician by asking, "Who the f--k are you?." Meanwhile, Larsa's single life since separating from her NBA superstar husband Scottie Pippen has some Housewives seeing double: Is Larsa "trying to become the new Kim Kardashian," as one RHOM cast member questions in the trailer?

As former WAG Larsa shuts down haters with her quippy tagline, "It's my game now, and the fans are going wild!"

Meanwhile, Julia, who is married to famed tennis pro Martina Navratilova, quips in her tagline, "Life is like tennis. You could win at singles, but doubles is always more fun."