People's Choice Awards

How to Watch Tonight's Show on TV & Online
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

We’re Back on Island Time: Outer Banks Is Renewed for Season 3

We can't relax, John B. Netflix announced on Dec. 7 that Outer Banks is renewed for season three. Get all the details here.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 07, 2021 9:40 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: "Outer Banks" Takes Home the Gold for Most Binge-Worthy Show

Our favorite Pogues are officially coming back for another season! 

We're heading back to "paradise on Earth," as John B. would call it. On Dec. 7, Netflix announced on Twitter that Outer Banks has been renewed for a third season. The hit series—which is in the running for "The Drama Show of 2021" at this year's People's Choice Awards—held the No. 1 spot globally in Netflix's Top 10 TV list for an entire month following its launch on July 30.

"This just in from Poguelandia...," the streamer wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the cast. "Outer Banks will be back for a third season!" 

"I've got an announcement, I've got an announcement," Chase Stokes, a.k.a. John B, yells as he runs to the screen. "All the way from Poguelandia, we've got incoming news. Drumroll, please."

That drumroll comes courtesy of series regulars including Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten, along with Carlacia Grant (Cleo) who will also be back, this time as a series regular.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

"Season three baby! Let's go, we're coming back," shouts Stokes.

"Back like we never left," adds Bailey. Pankow chimes in, "Can't kill a Pogue, can't kill a Pogue."

And make sure to check out Pankow and Daviss' handshake before they jump into the pool. Amazing.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

2

Holly Madison Recalls Hugh Hefner "Screaming" at Her After Haircut

3

The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Experience

It's safe to say we are stoked about heading back to North Carolina with our favorite crew. Until then, we'll be binge-watching seasons one and two of Outer Banks on Netflix.

To find out which TV shows are renewed and canceled for 2021, scroll through the list below.

Starz Entertainment
Renewed: Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Starz announced on Dec. 7 that James "Ghost" St. Patrick will continue his legacy in season three of Power Book II: Ghost.

Jessica Brooks/HBO Max
Renewed: The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

On Dec. 7, HBO Max announced that Kimberly Finkle (Pauline Chalamet) and her roommate girl gang will attend Essex College for another semester filled with coffee shop shifts and naked shenanigans in season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline and the rest of the cast of Outer Banks are heading back to paradise as Netflix announced the hit-drama would be renewed for a third season on Dec. 7

NBC
Canceled: A.P. Bio (Peacock)

Class will no longer be in session for A.P. Bio. After the comedy was canceled at NBC after two seasons, A.P. Bio found a new home on Peacock. However, on Dec. 6, creator Mike O'Brien announced that the NBCUniversal streaming service did not renew the show for a fifth season.

AMC
Canceled: Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

In November, it was announced that Kevin Can F**k Himself will end after its second season.

Starz
Renewed: Men in Kilts (Starz)

Season two of the travel show will follow Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they explore New Zealand.

Lara Solanki/Hulu
Ending: PEN15 (Hulu)

The hilarious Hulu comedy will come to end after season two resumes on Friday, Dec. 3.

USA Network
Renewed: Chucky (Syfy and USA Network)

Chucky will continue to be the stuff of nightmares, as Syfy and USA Network renewed the hit horror show for a second season.

Saima Khalid/Peacock
Renewed: We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

We Are Lady Parts will continue to rock on thanks to a second season. Peacock confirmed the renewal news on Monday, Nov. 22.

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Ending: Queen Sugar (OWN)

Queen Sugar's seventh season will be its last on OWN.

Instagram
Renewed: The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)

The D'Amelio Show will return for a second season, Hulu announced in November 2021.

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will continue cooking up a storm as her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Mark Schafer/HBO Max
Ending: Search Party (HBO Max)

In November 2021, it was revealed that Search Party will come to an end after its fifth season.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Renewed: Fantasy Island (Fox)

Viewers will be able to check back into Fantasy Island when the drama's second season premieres in 2022.

Amazon Studios
Ending: Hanna (Prime Video)

The upcoming third season of Hanna will be the show's last.

Starz
Renewed: Heels (Starz)

The wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will return for a second season at Starz.

David Russell/HBO
Renewed: Succession (HBO)

The Roy family drama will continue, as Succession has been renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix
Renewed: You (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed You for a fourth season, the streaming service confirmed on Oct. 13.

Zach Dilgard/HBO
Renewed: The Other Two (HBO Max)

The Other Two will return for a third season on HBO Max.

Netflix
Ending: Derry Girls (Netflix)

Derry Girls will come to an end after three seasons, creator Lisa McGee confirmed in September 2021.

Netflix
Renewed: My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

In September 2021, Netflix renewed My Unorthodox Life for a second season. The announcement promised that the new season will have "more fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, Haart.'

Netflix
Renewed: Virgin River (Netflix)

Expect plenty more of Virgin River, as Netflix has just renewed the series for seasons four and five.

HBO Max
Canceled: Genera+ion (HBO Max)

In September 2021, HBO Max confirmed that Genera+ion would not have a second season.

The CW
Canceled: The Outpost (the CW)

The Outpost will come to an end after four seasons on the CW.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Amber Ruffin Show will continue to entertain late-night TV, as Peacock renewed the show for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hulu has announced that there will be more murders in the building in the second season of hit dramedy Only Murders in the Building.

Disney+
Renewed: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be back for a third season, but there's a bit of a twist. Instead of heading back to East High, the Wildcats will be spending the summer at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." 

HBO Max
Renewed: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

XOXO, the new Gossip Girl is coming back for a second season on HBO Max. 

BET
Renewed: First Wives Club (BET+)

In September 2021, BET+ renewed First Wives Club for a third season.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs will return for a second season in 2022 on FX.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide
Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

2

Holly Madison Recalls Hugh Hefner "Screaming" at Her After Haircut

3

The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Experience

4

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son

5

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season