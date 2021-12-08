People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Google's Top Trending Searches of 2021 Revealed: See Which Pop Culture Moments Made the List

From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance to Adele's resurgence, here's what people were Googling in 2021. See how many moments you remember below.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 08, 2021 8:01 AMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian West's Most ICONIC Fashion Moments of 2021

When it came to Hollywood, there was plenty to Google in 2021. 

As the year comes to a close, it's that time to reflect on all that's unfolded in the last 12 months—and what better way to remember the big moments than with one of the most applicable measurements of the modern age: Google's top trending searches. 

On Wednesday, Google unveiled the telling data, which involved a variety of pop culture-related searched terms. After all, it was the year of Bennifer 2.0, Taylor Swift's 10 minutes of "All Too Well" and the end of Kim and Kanye...and that was just the tip of the Hollywood iceberg. 

But before we get to more of the year's top trending searches, a few words on what this actually means. The list reflects the U.S. searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Without further ado, here's a stroll down digital memory lane:

Jim Spellman/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Dr. Dre

2021 got off to a scary start for the music mogul after he suffered a brain aneurysm on Jan. 4, a month before his 56th birthday. After more than a week, he was released from the hospital

Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Kanye "Ye" West

2021 was a rollercoaster for Kimye. While Kim filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage, the rapper has more recently made it clear that he wants his family back together...while his estranged wife has seemingly moved on.

NBC
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Moved on with Pete Davidson, that is! While fans were keeping their eyes peeled for whichever guy the reality star was going to date next, her budding romance with the Saturday Night Live comic was not exactly on everyone's 2021 bingo card. 

Michele K. Short/HBO
Mare of Easttown

The HBO saga of a Pennsylvania detective investigating a murder while trying to keep her own life together gripped viewers, became one of the year's breakout TV hits and landed Kate Winslet an Emmy Award.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
Zendaya & Tom Holland

After years of trying to dodge romance rumors, the Spider-Man co-stars' relationship was officially out of the bag when the two were photographed kissing in July.

UnderWonder Content
"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Lil Nas X made an undeniable splash when he dropped his first single of the year and its accompanying music video, which has amassed more than 400 million views. The track debuted at number one and was nominated for two Grammy Awards for Song and Record of the Year. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

2021 saw the end of J.Lo and A-Rod, who officially announced the end of their engagement in April after four years together

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

A month after announcing her split from Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez shocked fans once again when she vacationed with former flame Ben Affleck. Nearly two decades after they called off their engagement and broke up, Bennifer was back—and has been going strong ever since. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
"All Too Well"

When it came time for Taylor Swift to re-record her 2012 album, Red, she undeniably delivered, especially with fan favorite, "All Too Well." The singer dropped multiple versions of the track, including a new 10-minute rendition. She also released a short film she directed for the song starring herself, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. After millions of views and listens, it's clear fans will remember Swift's new versions all too well. 

Swarbrick/INFphoto.com
Jake Gyllenhaal & Taylor Swift

With fans listening to "All Too Well," it was only a matter of minutes before they were also thinking about Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's past relationship. After all, the track—and its red scarf mentions—are rumored to be all about the rise and fall of their short-lived romance. 

Simon Emmett
"Easy on Me"

Six years after she last released music, Adele had fans grabbing for their tissue boxes when she returned with the ballad of 2021, "Easy on Me." The new single was an immediate success and the music video has since been watched more than 190 million times.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Adele

After staying largely out of the spotlight in the years since her last album, Adele's was the name on everyone's lips—and apparently in their Google search bars—after she emerged with a new single, a new album, Vogue covers, concert specials and a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey to answer all the questions on fans' minds

NBC
Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer

HBO's Friends reunion in May had fans of the beloved sitcom thinking of Ross and Rachel in a brand new light when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed they had a crush on each other while filming the show. However, those feelings were left to their TV characters. "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,'" Jennifer said. "And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop...We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Netflix
Bridgerton

While Bridgerton hit our Netflix queues in December 2020, it seems fans continued to burn for the show into the new year. Leading star Regé-Jean Page's Saturday Night Live hosting debut probably didn't do much to quell those Google searches. 

Geffen Records
"drivers license"

Olivia Rodrigo's debut single had everyone revisiting their teenage heartbreak this year and belting out the song's infectious hook—in their car, of course. 

Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Olivia Rodrigo

Beyond her driver's license, the teenager had plenty more to be excited about this year. Her debut album, Sour, was a smash hit in 2021, debuting at number one. She's since scored seven first-time Grammy nominations, including ones for Best New Artist and Album of the Year. Not so sour after all. 

Noh Juhan / Netflix
Squid Game

The hit series has become Netflix's most-watched show to date—and has viewers thinking of childhood games like "Red Light, Green Light" in a much different way. 

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Travis Scott

Two months after Kylie Jenner revealed she and Travis are expecting their second child together, the rapper's annual Astroworld Festival in November became the site of immense tragedy when hundreds of concertgoers were injured in a crowd surge. Ten people ultimately died

Aaron Rodgers/Instagram
Shailene Woodley

In February, Aaron Rodgers took fans by complete surprise when he revealed he got engaged to Big Little LiesShailene Woodley, mere days after E! News confirmed they were even a couple

Warner Bros. Animation
Space Jam

More than two decades after the original, Space Jam: A New Legacy had fans thinking about the Space Jam universe all over again.

Marvel Studios
Eternals

The star-packed Marvel movie was finally released in November, a year after it was originally scheduled to come out before the coronavirus pandemic. 

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Dog the Bounty Hunter

Amid the search for Brian Laundrie, the man who returned home from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito and later went missing, Dog the Bounty Hunter emerged to help track him down

Marvel Studios
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Simu Liu, was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. If that wasn't enough good news for fans, a sequel was also confirmed to be in the works. 

BACKGRID
Olivia Wilde

Photos of the Don't Worry Darling director and the movie's leading man, Harry Stylesholding hands at a friend's wedding in early January swiftly set the Internet ablaze. The two stars have been dating ever since. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Alec Baldwin

While Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin started the year off on a happy note by welcoming their sixth child, their year took a dramatic turn in October when Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography on his latest project, Rust, was fatally shot on set. He later said in an ABC interview that he did not pull the trigger, but that the gun went off when he let go of the hammer during a marking rehearsal. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has since said, "Once I have had the opportunity to review the complete investigation, certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

2

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

3

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

2

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

3

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

4

The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Experience

5

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son