Google's Top Trending Searches of 2021 Revealed: See Which Pop Culture Moments Made the List

When it came to Hollywood, there was plenty to Google in 2021.

As the year comes to a close, it's that time to reflect on all that's unfolded in the last 12 months—and what better way to remember the big moments than with one of the most applicable measurements of the modern age: Google's top trending searches.

On Wednesday, Google unveiled the telling data, which involved a variety of pop culture-related searched terms. After all, it was the year of Bennifer 2.0, Taylor Swift's 10 minutes of "All Too Well" and the end of Kim and Kanye...and that was just the tip of the Hollywood iceberg.

But before we get to more of the year's top trending searches, a few words on what this actually means. The list reflects the U.S. searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020.