TikTok's Couch Guy Recalls How His Life Was "Obsessively Invaded" Over Viral Meme

Watch : Taylor Swift Joins TikTok! See Her First Post

Not everyone yearns to have 15 minutes of fame.

Robert McCoy, who took the TikTok world by storm as the "Couch Guy," recently opened up about becoming the subject of controversy and an online meme. In a detailed essay for Slate that was published on Dec. 6, the college student candidly expressed that he felt like his life was "obsessively invaded" over the social media debacle.

For a refresher: In September, Robert's girlfriend Lauren posted a 19-second video of herself surprising her boyfriend at college. "Robbie had no idea," she captioned the short clip, alongside footage that captured her walking into his apartment with a backpack and luggage in hand.

Robert, who was sitting on a couch with three other girls, looked surprised to see Lauren enter the room. He slowly stood up to wrap his arms around her and flashed a wide smile.

However, it didn't take long for internet users to analyze every frame of the video, including Robert's reaction, his body language and more.