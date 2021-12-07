Who's Ready for More Naked Parties? The Sex Lives of College Girls Renewed for Season 2

Watch : "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Talks Their Comedy Inspiration

This news may be more exciting than Bela getting accepted into The Catullan .

It's official: we are in store for more roommate-bonding, coffee shop shifts and a whole lot more sexual tension. On Dec. 7, HBO Max announced that The Sex Lives of College Girls has been renewed for a second season. The Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble co-created series holds a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, was the biggest Max Original comedy launch on the platform this year and consistently ranks as one of the top-performing titles on the streamer.

The comedy series starring Amrit Kaur (Bela), Reneé Rapp (Leighton), Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney), and Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly) premiered on Nov. 18. The final two episodes of the season will air Dec. 9.

"Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties" Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at HBO Max said.