Sneak Peek: The New Bachelor Understood the Assignment Too Well—and Fell in Love With 3 Women

Watch : "Bachelor" Teaser, Carrie's Advice & Drake's Fancy Toilet

Giving new meaning to the term "triple threat."

On Dec. 6, Bachelor Nation got a sneak peek at what to expect from Bachelor Clayton Echard during season 26, premiering Jan. 3. And from the sound of it, he's taking the job duties rather seriously.

The teaser, which premiered during The Bachelorette's "Men Tell All" special, had co-host and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe gives a play–by–play of the former NFL player's dramatic upcoming season.

"I'm a Midwest boy from Missouri that just wants to find love," Echard explains in the clip. "And I can't wait to get married and have kids. I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

Viewers then see the lucky guy with the women out to win his heart on romantic dates at several stunning locations. "How much luckier can one man get? I know 'the one' is in here. I know she is. They are all perfect in their own ways."