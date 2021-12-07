Kristin Davis Promises Sex and the City Fans "We Would Never Disrespect Samantha"

Couldn't help but wonder how the Sex and the City revival would address Samantha's absence?
While sitting down with Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones on the Dec. 7 episode of Today, Kristin Davis revealed whether the new series, And Just Like That..., would explain what happened to Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones.
"Yes!" she shared. "I mean, we love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way. So, there is respect for Samantha, it's part of the story. We would never disrespect Samantha."
Cattrall starred alongside Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in the original Sex and the City series and its two follow-up movies. But in January, it was revealed that Cattrall would not be joining her former co-stars in the reboot, which is titled And Just Like That….
Cattrall had said on several occasions that she had no interest in reprising the role, and there have been reports of a rumored feud between her and Parker for years.
But in January, after the revival was announced, Parker shot down a fan's claim that the two "dislike each other."
"No. I don't dislike her," she replied on Instagram. "I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."
And when another follower expressed that Kim and Samantha would be missed, Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so."
Davis also gave an update on her own character Charlotte York, though she couldn't divulge much. The actress said Charlotte is still married to her husband, Harry, and that their daughters, Lily and Rose, are growing up.
"I can only say the things that I can say from the trailer," Davis said. "The secrecy, is like, you know, top-notch, right?"
Although, she did hint that "with parenthood comes surprises." But again, she played it coy.
"I'm sorry it's coming so soon," Davis continued. "You can see for yourself. Yeah, it's hard to say any more than that."
According to HBO Max, the 10-episode series will follow Davis' character Charlotte York, Nixon's character Miranda Hobbes and Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."
In addition to seeing the original stars in the revival, fans will be introduced to new cast members, including Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.
"It's very much now in terms of the conversations that we're all having culturally now are different than back then, of course, and it's moving forward," Davis said about the reboot. "You know, life is unexpected and things happen to you and you come in contact with new people and they change your life in certain ways and you expand, hopefully, and grow with it, or maybe you don't. And you know, life is not over when you turn 50."
In a recent cover story for Vogue, Parker spoke about the "misogynist chatter" she and her co-stars have faced that "would never. Happen. About. A. Man."
"'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?'" Parker said about the comments. "I'm sitting with Andy Cohen and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don't know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.' It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"
Davis said on Today she and her castmates "did see it coming."
"Though I have to say it still hurts sometimes….Sarah and I are currently in a media blackout. Cynthia is tougher and she is not. So we're like, 'You tell us later, OK?'" she said. "You know we had paparazzi with us all day long. And we kept thinking, 'Why aren't they going? They've got the shot.' And I think, no offense you guys don't be mad at me, but they were waiting for a bad shot. You know what I mean? So, like, 12 hours of paparazzi for a bad shot so they could say that we look bad, it's frustrating."
And Just Like That…premieres on HBO Max Dec. 9.
