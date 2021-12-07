Karlie Kloss "Learned to Stay Away From the Comments Section" After Marrying Into Kushner Family

Watch : Karlie Kloss Is the "Quintessential American Rose" at 2021 Met Gala

One rule in Karlie Kloss' book? Post and keep it pushing.



The 29-year-old model recently opened up about the social media lesson she learned after marrying her best friend and longtime love, Joshua Kushner, in 2018. At the time, Joshua's brother, Jared Kushner, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, served as senior advisers to Donald Trump during his presidency.



"I've learned to stay away from the comments section," she told WSJ. Magazine in an article Dec. 7. "I just try and... speak out on things that I am authentically passionate about." The new mom, who gave birth the couple's first child, Levi, earlier this year, added, "I live my life and try to show my values through my actions."



For instance, when a Twitter user asked Karlie about talking politics with her family earlier this year, following the results of the 2020 presidential election in January, the Project Runway host replied at the time, "I've tried."

Ahead of the election in November 2020, Karlie also made her political beliefs known by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, wearing a face mask featuring a "Biden-Harris" logo, while she held her mail-in ballot.