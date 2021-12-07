20 Holiday Gift Ideas for Sports Fans in 2021

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have a sports fan in your life but don't know what to get them? We've got you covered. Whether they're into the NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL or college sports, there's something for every fan.
This year, there were some great collabs that make for really good gift ideas. For instance, BaubleBar has a couple of amazing collections for sports fans. The BaubleBar x NFL three-piece earrings set is sure to be a winner for football fans. Their line of NBA jersey charms are also so fun and a great way for someone to rep their favorite team.
If you're looking for something really unique, YouTheFan's collection of 3D StadiumView products are a must-see. This set of team coasters is perfect for game day, and they're super affordable! This all-star basketball hoop art decor from Etsy is another unique gift the whole family can enjoy.
We've rounded up a list of sports-related gifts fans would love to receive this year. Check those out below.
BaubleBar NBA Basketball Charm
Showcase your love for the NBA in the glammest way possible. This gold basketball charm features the NBA logo and glass stones, and it can be added to any necklace or bracelet. If you love this, be sure to check out BaubleBar's assortment of NBA jersey charms as well.
Golf Whiskey Glasses
This set of whiskey glasses is perfect for the golf lover in your life. They're sophisticated, cool and make great gifts.
NHL Stanley Cup Popcorn Maker
Looking for a fun novelty gift to give a hockey fan in your life? Check out this Stanley Cup popcorn maker. It's 17 inches tall and the bowl of the Cup can even be used as a serving bowl.
YouTheFan NFL 3D StadiumView Coasters
Football fans will get a lot of use out of these best-selling coasters on game day. You get two coasters per pack and there's one for every NFL team. This one's a winner!
MLB Team Puff Pillow
Give your baseball loving friend the gift of comfort this holiday season with this MLB team puff pillow.
Wear by Erin Andrews Women's Baltimore Ravens Hoodie
Know a fan of the Baltimore Ravens? This pullover hoodie from Wear by Erin Andrews is a really great option. It's perfect to wear in moderate temps and features fleece lining, rib-knit cuffs and a front pouch pocket. Wear by Erin Andrews has a great selection of NFL team merch for women including sleep sets, sweaters and jackets. Be sure to check those out as well.
All-Star Basketball Hoop Wall Decor
The All-Star Basketball Hoop Wall Decor by Metal Wall Games on Etsy is a fun, unique gift that everyone can enjoy. It's 29 by 30 inches and comes with two metal ball racks, five hoops, a metal base and four mini basketballs.
NBA x ColourPop Collection
ColourPop always comes out with such amazing collabs, and this one with the NBA is no exception. The collection features palettes inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Dallas Mavericks. Individual palettes are $16, but you can get a whole set for $59.
YouTheFan NCAA 5-Layer StadiumView Wall Art
YouTheFan's line of StadiumView products are so unique and are must-haves for any sports fan. This collection features stadiums for both college football and basketball.
The Game Is On Socks For Baseball Fans
This pair of novelty socks from Etsy is perfect for the baseball lover in your life who just can't be disturbed while the game is on. It makes a great stocking stuffer!
Custom Football Charcuterie Board
Know a football fan that loves hosting get togethers during game day? This custom football charcuterie board is the perfect gift for them. You can choose to get it with the engraving or without.
Playful Sports Mugs
Here's a gift kids and kids-at-heart can enjoy. These playful sports mugs come in basketball, baseball, soccer and hockey options, and are great for anything from hot cocoa to soup to cereal. So much fun!
BaubleBar NFL Earring Sets
BaubleBar's line of NFL earrings are a must-have for football fans. There's one for each team, and every set comes with two pairs of huggies and one pair of studs.
YouTheFan Teams 3-Piece Spirit Series BBQ Grill Set
This bbq grill set comes with an 18-inch stainless steel spatula, and a fork and tongs with bottle openers on the other end. There are sets available for fans of professional football, professional hockey and college.
Dugout Mugs: Baseball Bat Drinking Mug
This neat baseball bat mug is such a great gift for the baseball fans in your life. It's double sealed, made of solid wood, and works for both hot and cold drinks.
MLB Teams Frosty Fleece Blanket
These cozy fleece blankets will keep the baseball fan in your life nice and warm. There's an option for every team and you can get these in a buffalo check pattern or solid colors.
Foco NFL Team Logo Reversible Oversized Sherpa Hoodie
This oversized reversible sherpa hoodie will be a big hit for football fans this holiday season. It's soft, cozy, and there's one for every team.
NFL Pro Football Tabletop Stackers Block Game by Wild Sports
Who needs regular old Jenga when you can get one with your favorite sports team? This is another gift idea that's fun for the whole family.
NFL Fanatics Pack Tailgate Game Day Essentials T-Shirt Gift Box
If you really don't know what to get someone but you know they're obsessed with a particular sports team, this game day essentials gift box is perfect. It comes with a team T-shirt, a large team towel, a two-sided garden flag, a multi-use decal sheet with three decals, a stainless steel bottle opener, a slim can cooler and a regular can cooler. It's a $107 value that you can get for just $65. There are a variety of gift boxes you can choose from and there's one for every team.
Tickets To A Game
If you really want to give them something they're guaranteed to love, get them a ticket to watch a game. They'll be super grateful you did!
Looking for more gift ideas? Check out 50+ Gifts for Men That He Won't Want to Return.