Why Tayshia Adams Isn't Ready to Share Details on Her and Zac Clark's Breakup

Tayshia Adams is keeping the details of her breakup with Zac Clark private for now.

After breaking her silence on the split during the Dec. 6 episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, the 31-year-old reality TV star briefly addressed their ended engagement during the Dec. 7 episode of her podcast Bachelor Happy Hour.

When co-host and fellow Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin asked how she's doing, Tayshia said she's "definitely hanging in there." She also shared that the day they filmed that episode was "really tough" for her because it was actually the day the split news broke.

"It was just very heavy, but I had a job to do at the same time," Tayshia said. "And so I'm really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that. But it doesn't make any of that easier."

However, she suggested she wouldn't be discussing the subject much further at this time. "But I really said all I had to say on that stage. I don't really have anything to add to it just because I'm still going through it all," Tayshia continued. "And yeah, I spoke my piece. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I'm sure we can talk about it all."