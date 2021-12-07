Holly Madison Recalls Hugh Hefner "Screaming" at Her After She Cut Her Hair Short

Watch : Holly Madison & Bridget Marquardt Reunite During Rare Outing

There are some thorns in the Playboy bunny patch.

In a new clip released by A&E from the upcoming docuseries, Secrets of Playboy, scheduled to premiere on Jan. 24, Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend, Holly Madison, 41, recalled the unsettling way he reacted to her chopping off her hair.

"I got to a point not too far into my time there—I think I was only six months in—where I kind of broke under that pressure and being made to feel like I needed to look exactly like everybody else," Madison, who was Hefner's main girlfriend for nearly a decade before their split in 2008, recalled. "My hair was really long naturally and I was just like, I'm gonna go chop my hair off so I can at least look a little different."

However, Hefner, who passed away in 2017, was allegedly far from pleased. "I came back with short hair and he flipped out on me," she said, "and he was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap." She made similar claims in her 2015 memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole.