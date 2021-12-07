See Ariana Grande Channel Britney Spears' Iconic '90s Look on The Voice

Hit us with this look one more time!
Ariana Grande threw it back to the year 1999 during the Dec. 6 episode of The Voice. For "'90s" week, the 28-year-old singer wore a strapless pink crop top with matching rhinestones across the top and a pair of white pants with a pink design at the knees. Grande accessorized her ensemble with white boots and slicked her hair back into her signature ponytail.
If her attire looks familiar, it's probably because Britney Spears wore a similar outfit to a performance at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Pompano Beach, Fla. 22 years ago. And fans definitely picked up on Grande's apparent nod to the 40-year-old singer.
"Love them w all my heart @britneyspears @arianagrande," one follower tweeted alongside photos of the artists in the pink apparel. Added another social media user, "Iconic."
Grande also channeled Spears last week while playing a round of "That's My Jam" on The Tonight Show, covering "Oops!... I Did It Again."
In fact, her admiration for the "Piece of Me" star goes way back. "Just saw britney spears's concert," Grande tweeted in 2009. "It was incredible. She's genius!!!!!!!!!!! Loves her. :]."
During the episode of The Voice, Grande and her fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton cheered on their teams as the top eight contestants competed in the semi-finals for a chance to secure a spot in the finale. The top four artists will be revealed during the next episode, which airs Dec. 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).