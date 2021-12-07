Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles With a Very “Pleasing” Outfit

Harry Styles might just be feeling a sugar rush, considering Olivia Wilde's latest gesture is oh-so-sweet.
Over the weekend, the Don't Worry Darling director was spotted running errands in Los Angeles while wearing a black sweatshirt from Harry's cosmetic business. For the daytime outing on Dec. 5, Olivia paired her top—which sported the word "Pleasing" across the chest in white letters—with black leggings, black sneakers, and a canvas tote bag.
As fans may recall, this wouldn't be the first time that the actress—who began dating the singer in late 2020—has shown the singer an adorable amount of support since news of their romance became public. In fact, most recently, Olivia was seen channeling her inner Dolly Parton for one of his Harryween NYC concerts in late October.
Olivia's latest look comes just a little over a week after Harry launched his first round of products from his line, Pleasing, for general sale on the company's website. The buzzworthy beauty products include four nail polishes, an eye and lip serum and face serum.
In mid-November, the One Direction alum opened up about the inspiration behind creating his beauty brand, which falls under the bigger umbrella of his overall business.
"It was an idea I'd kind of had for a while," he told Dazed. "I'd been talking with a couple of people close to me, like Molly Hawkins [creative director]. Firstly, I just thought it would be fun but, in actuality, Pleasing is about a couple of things."
"It's starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for," Harry added. "Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails'. It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish."
As for the deeper layers of the brand's influence, the singer continued, "I've always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I'm never gonna forget this'. It's always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people."
We're willing to bet that this small moment will make Harry's list as well.