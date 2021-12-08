Erika Jayne Looks Holiday-Ready With Festive Hair Accessory at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Sleigh bells are practically ringing for Erika Jayne's red carpet arrival.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star seemed ready for Christmas when she attended the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, with a rather unique hair accessory.
Erika took to the PCAs red carpet in Santa Monica, Calif., to show off her tight bun and bow hair accessory. The angular, golden trinket was quite the showstopper of her holiday-ready ensemble, which channeled the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays.
The 50-year-old reality star wore a black sparkling minidress with structured shoulders and a high collar for the occasion.
Though she has a hair extension business dubbed Pretty Mess Hair, Erika's latest hairstyle was neat and tidy for the award show.
She remains in the midst of a lawsuit regarding the bankruptcy case of her ex-husband's law firm; her lawyer has said "nothing improper was done."
Co-star Kyle Richards recently shared that she apologized to Erika after mocking her family's troubles and her divorce from Tom Girardi. Erika said she was "hurt" by their comments during their reunion.
"We did talk about it, it did hurt her feelings," Kyle told E! News last month. "I apologized, PK [Kemsley] and I both apologized to her. And the reality is we weren't making fun at her, of her, we were just in a conversation that was very funny."
Their show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is nominated for The Reality Show of 2021 at the PCAs, along with fellow nominees 90 Day Fiancé, Bachelor In Paradise, Below Deck, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The PCAs, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will honor Kim Kardashian, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Halle Berry and more A-listers throughout the night.
See all the arrivals for the People's Choice Awards below. And stay tuned for the star-studded ceremony on E! and NBC tonight.