You Might've Missed Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's Brief Reunion at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Calling all Pogues: Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline were spotted together the 2021 People's Choice Awards. They posed for a cast photo on the red carpet just weeks after splitting.

Watch: Chase Stokes Thanks "Outer Banks" Fans For 2020 PCAs Noms

These Outer Banks stars are still part of each other's inner circles. 

Despite news of their split last month, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline seem to be on good terms. The pair posed together for a cast photo at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, along with co-stars Austin North, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant and Madison Bailey.

Madelyn wore a two-piece black ensemble for the big night, while Chase donned a leather jacket and trousers. He presented during the ceremony, which honored Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera and more icons. 

But on the red carpet, Maddie and Chase had the spotlight along with the rest of the cast. Their show, Outer Banks, was renewed for season three on Dec. 7, just hours before the PCAs.

The pair began dating in April 2020 while starring as John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix show. They've remained close, with a fan spotting the co-stars hanging out together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend. At the time, a source confirmed they're just "friends." 

In fact, Maddie has been embracing "her single girl moment" since their breakup, a separate source told E! News last month. The insider added that the couple has been "done for a while," apparently giving plenty of time for wounds to heal. 

In April 2021, Maddie gave a little glimpse into their relationship when she marked their anniversary on Instagram. "Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u," she wrote. 

Needless to say, their adoration for the OBX cast was obvious at the People's Choice Awards. 

The PCAs, hosted by comedian Kenan Thompson, airs on E! and NBC on Dec. 7.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air tonight, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

