All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Men Tell All Fashion

Last week on The Bachelorette, we saw Michelle Young meet the families of her final four suitors. At the end of the episode, she sent home Rodney Mathews, leaving Nayte Olukoya, Joe Coleman, and Brandon Jones as the final three men vying for her heart. The next time we see those three will be for the Fantasy Suite dates portion, but before that we have the Men Tell All episode.

The Bachelorette hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are on hand to to ask the questions that are on all our minds and Michelle will reunite with 20+ men that she recently broke up with. For most people, that would be so awkward, but Michelle always manages to handle every situation with grace... and impeccable style. As much as we love the MTA episode, it does mean that our TV screens won't have as many fashion moments (unfortunately).

Nevertheless, Michelle, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn went all out with some rose-worthy looks for the special episode. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the fashion moments from the sit-down.