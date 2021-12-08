How Pentatonix's Biggest Holiday Tour to Date Is Bringing Joy to Families

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
The best way to spread holiday cheer may just be singing Pentatonix loud for all to hear.
Close to a month after releasing their sixth holiday album, Evergreen, the a cappella group is back on the road performing festive songs for another holiday tour. From Nov. 27 to Dec. 23, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee will sing your favorite hits for the season in venues across the country.
"It's one of our biggest shows we've ever done," Scott teased to E! News. "It's our longest Christmas setlist and we do all the big powerful ballads and then we also have a lot of fun doing classic Christmas moments. It's going to be a lot of fun."
After kicking things off in Baltimore, Md. and Pittsburg, Pa., the group has witnessed everyone from couples enjoying date nights to families reuniting in the audience. And after the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on live concerts, Pentatonix is thrilled to deliver a special show for fans of all ages.
"We know everyone has had a really rough couple of years and all we hope is that we can bring people joy, happiness and escape from whatever they're going through," Scott shared. "They can sing along, dance along and I know we're going to be up there, having the best time being reunited."
Kirstin added, "I hope that it's a special moment for families to really come together and go out to an event and spend time together because so many people have been separated."
Get a sneak peek of the Evergreen Christmas tour below and find out when they are coming to your town.
And mark your calendars for Pentatonix: The Evergreen Experience, a full-length streamed concert via Moment House available on Dec. 19.