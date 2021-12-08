How Pentatonix's Biggest Holiday Tour to Date Is Bringing Joy to Families

Watch : Lady A Chooses Kelly Clarkson to Go Caroling

The best way to spread holiday cheer may just be singing Pentatonix loud for all to hear.

Close to a month after releasing their sixth holiday album, Evergreen, the a cappella group is back on the road performing festive songs for another holiday tour. From Nov. 27 to Dec. 23, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee will sing your favorite hits for the season in venues across the country.

"It's one of our biggest shows we've ever done," Scott teased to E! News. "It's our longest Christmas setlist and we do all the big powerful ballads and then we also have a lot of fun doing classic Christmas moments. It's going to be a lot of fun."