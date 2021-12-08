Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Her Final Daytime Talk Show Win at 2021 People's Choice Awards

A celebration is in order!
It's official: The Ellen DeGeneres Show won the Daytime Talk Show at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres accepted the award from presenter JoJo Siwa.
"It means more to me especially now," she told the audience. "This is our final season so to all the people who voted and to everyone that I have worked with for the past 19 years, we are a family. I love all of you. I'm grateful and thank you for supporting me for all these 19 years that we've been doing the show and the show has been the greatest experience of my life. I have enjoyed every bit of it."
The popular talk show beat out Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Red Table Talk, The View and The Wendy Williams Show, making it the long-running show's 13th win! DeGeneres has won 25 People's Choice Awards in total.
Fans have been preparing themselves for this fall ever since DeGeneres announced in May that season 19 would be the show's last. DeGeneres shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged—and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."
As a kid, DeGeneres recalled wanting to make people happy, laugh and smile. Fortunately, the talk show has given her the opportunity to do so each and every day.
"We play games," she explained. "We make people laugh, but we get to shine a light on deserving people who are doing good in the world because there are a lot of people that are doing good in the world and we just don't see enough of it. I'm proud we get to do that every single day."
Before exiting the stage, DeGeneres had a message for fans of all ages watching at home. While it may be nice to be important, it's more important to be your true self.
"To all the people out there who are not feeling like you're fitting in or that you're popular, that you're part of the crowd, the goal is to be yourself," she said. "The goal is to be exactly who you are. Don't try to fit in. The people that get to know you will be lucky and that's who you need to be is exactly who you were born to be."
During the 2020 People's Choice Awards last year, DeGeneres accepted the award on stage in front of a virtual audience, crediting the award to her "amazing crew and amazing staff who make this show possible."
"Thank you, from deep down in my heart," DeGeneres said from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. "I love them all; I thank them for what they do every day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day," she said.
"I say thank you to the people, thanks for all of my fans for supporting me, for sticking by me," said DeGeneres. "I cannot tell you how grateful I am and what this means to me. It's more than I can possibly tell you. Especially right now."
The popular talk show, which has been running since 2003, is coming to an end after 18 years on the air. Her final episode will be in 2022.