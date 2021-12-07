Kris Jenner's Holiday Gift Picks Have Us In The Kris-mas Spirit

We interviewed Kris Jenner because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Kris' own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We've been "keeping up with" Kris Jenner and her famous family for years. We saw Kris go from a mother of six to a grandmother of ten throughout the course of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The family matriarch is extra busy this time of year with her ever-expanding family, but she wouldn't have it any other way. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kris said, "For me, the holidays are all about family. There's never a dull moment with my ever-expanding tribe and I'm so grateful that we're able to come together and celebrate, make new memories, honor old traditions, and start new ones."

If you've always wanted an invite to the Kardashian/Jenner Kris-mas party or if you just want to celebrate the holidays with some inspiration from the the ultimate holiday hostess, you're in luck because Kris shared her gift picks. The mogul included some budget-friendly items, with her choices ranging from $25 to $128. She also gave a nod to her daughters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner's brands in addition to Safely, her plant-powered cleaning brand.

If you're looking for gift recommendations under $25, Kris has you kovered. If you're scrambling to find a last minute gift, Kris has a great go-to. Keeping up with Kris is actually super budget-friendly. Just keep on scrolling to see her recommendations.