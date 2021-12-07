Kris Jenner's Holiday Gift Picks Have Us In The Kris-mas Spirit

We interviewed Kris Jenner because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Kris' own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've been "keeping up with" Kris Jenner and her famous family for years. We saw Kris go from a mother of six to a grandmother of ten throughout the course of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The family matriarch is extra busy this time of year with her ever-expanding family, but she wouldn't have it any other way. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kris said, "For me, the holidays are all about family. There's never a dull moment with my ever-expanding tribe and I'm so grateful that we're able to come together and celebrate, make new memories, honor old traditions, and start new ones."
If you've always wanted an invite to the Kardashian/Jenner Kris-mas party or if you just want to celebrate the holidays with some inspiration from the the ultimate holiday hostess, you're in luck because Kris shared her gift picks. The mogul included some budget-friendly items, with her choices ranging from $25 to $128. She also gave a nod to her daughters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner's brands in addition to Safely, her plant-powered cleaning brand.
If you're looking for gift recommendations under $25, Kris has you kovered. If you're scrambling to find a last minute gift, Kris has a great go-to. Keeping up with Kris is actually super budget-friendly. Just keep on scrolling to see her recommendations.
E! What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
KJ: Sometimes the best gifts are experiences. Especially following last year's holidays, when most of us were confined to our own homes, an excuse to get out of the house and try something new is really the best gift. Plus, you can join in on it too!
Safely Clean Dish Kit
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
KJ: The Clean Dish Kit from Safely. Safely's latest launch, the dish collection, is the perfect gift for the stylish host, new homeowner, or eco-conscious cleaner. This kit is one of my personal favorites because it looks so good on the countertop. I've never gotten so many compliments on cleaning products!"
The Safely Clean Dish Kit contains dish soap, a dish towel, reusable paper towels, a tall dish brush, and a short dish brush.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe in Onyx
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
KJ: SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe: It's the perfect companion for chilly winter evenings, cozy movie nights, and lazy Sunday mornings!
Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
KJ: Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle: I love this candle and it's perfect for the holiday season.
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recently recommended this same candle in her roundup of Amazon holiday essentials.
Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
KJ: A Mixology Bartender Kit I love this cocktail set because it's pretty to display, and fun to use. Throw in your favorite bottle (818 Tequila...wink) and you've got the perfect package.
This set has a martini shaker, jigger, strainer, bar mixer spoon, tongs, and a bottle opener. The bartender kit has 4,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
4-Piece Kylie Skin Mini Set
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
KJ: The Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Set. You can never go wrong with this gift and it's for everyone.
This set has the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum, and the Vanilla Milk Toner.
Click here to find out why women everywhere love Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.