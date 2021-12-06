Why Drake Won't Win Any 2022 Grammys Despite Two Announced Nominations

Don't expect Drake to walk away with a trophy on music's biggest night.
E! News can confirm the rapper has withdrawn his two 2022 Grammy nominations. While reasons for the decision remain unknown at this time, a source said it was a decision that Drake and management made. The Grammys ultimately complied with the ask.
"The Recording Academy received a request from Drake / his management to remove his nominations from our final-round ballot and that request has been honored," a rep for the Academy told NBC News.
Back on Nov. 23, artists including Carly Pearce, BTS, Jon Batiste and H.E.R. announced the star-studded list of nominations. Drake received two nods including Best Rap Performance for "Way 2 Sexy" and Best Rap Album thanks to Certified Lover Boy.
The news of Drake withdrawing his nominations broke on Dec. 6, the same day Grammy ballots were posted for voting members. According to Variety, voting for the two rap categories Drake was originally part of will go forward with just four nominees, presumably because the voting period already has begun.
A four-time winner, Drake has previously spoken out against the Grammys. Back in November 2020, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper showed his support for The Weeknd after he was snubbed of any nominations.
"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," Drake wrote on Instagram Stories. "It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways."
He continued, "The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come."
And some viewers won't forget the moment Drake's Grammys speech was cut short during the 2019 telecast.
But after the artist won Best Rap Song for "God's Plan," a source close to the situation told E! News that Drake took a natural pause and the producers thought it was the end of the speech, and then went to commercial.
According to the insider, producers spoke with Drake immediately following his acceptance speech and offered him the opportunity to complete his speech, but Drake stated that he was actually finished and happy.
The 2022 Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.