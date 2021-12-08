Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Accept "Bittersweet" 2021 People's Choice Award

Watch : BEST Kardashian Moments at the People's Choice Awards

They're doing amazing, sweetie!

Kalling all Kardashian fans: Keeping Up With the Kardashians officially was the Best Reality Show of 2021, according to E!'s People's Choice Awards. Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner accepted the award, presented by Paris Jackson, on behalf of the family.

"This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping up with the Kardashians," Kim reflected. "It's been an incredible 14-year ride, and all of the memories we have can never be replaced. We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."

Khloe added, "Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it's awesome. A big shout-out to all of our fan accounts. You all never miss a beat."

KUWTK beat out reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé and The Bachelor to take home this year's PCAs title.

Kim also landed the award of 2021's Best Reality TV Star to add to her accolades, in addition to the Fashion Icon Award.

KUWTK concluded in June of this year after a record-breaking 20 seasons on E!.