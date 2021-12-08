From Backstage Selfies to Smooches: Every Must-See Candid Moment From the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Kenan Thompson Tells All on Hosting 2021 PCAs

The people have spoken: There was no shortage of celebrity moments at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

With Kenan Thompson hosting and Kim Kardashian, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Christina Aguilera and Halle Berry as some of the night's biggest honorees, the annual award show was bound to be an unforgettable end to 2021—and let's just say it delivered.

For the special occasion, the stars aligned at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, where celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Simu Liu, Ellen DeGeneres and the Kardashians were just some of the ceremony's big winners.

Aguilera, the year's Music Icon, serenaded the crowd with a medley of her chart-topping hits while Johnson, the People's Champion, surprised a Make-a-Wish recipient by inviting her to accept his award.