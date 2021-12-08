People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
From Backstage Selfies to Smooches: Every Must-See Candid Moment From the 2021 People's Choice Awards

The people have spoken: There was no shortage of celebrity moments at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

With Kenan Thompson hosting and Kim Kardashian, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Christina Aguilera and Halle Berry as some of the night's biggest honorees, the annual award show was bound to be an unforgettable end to 2021—and let's just say it delivered. 

For the special occasion, the stars aligned at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, where celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Simu Liu, Ellen DeGeneres and the Kardashians were just some of the ceremony's big winners

Aguilera, the year's Music Icon, serenaded the crowd with a medley of her chart-topping hits while Johnson, the People's Champion, surprised a Make-a-Wish recipient by inviting her to accept his award. 

2020 People's Choice Awards' Best Moments

Luckily, all you have to do is keep scrolling!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Portia de Rossi & Ellen DeGeneres

Can we sit at this table, too?!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

This Selling Sunset star debuted quite the hair transformation on the red carpet. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa

Spotted: the newlyweds!

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

The Bachelor Nation couple shared a sweet smooch. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dorit Kemsley

Hi Dorit!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Male Movie Star of 2021 was serving up some golden facial expressions. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Do you know what time it is? Selfie time with The Rock. 

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson & Halle Berry

What's better than a photo of one 2021 icon? A photo of two!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres, Jo Koy & Chelsea Handler

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres got to meet Chelsea Handler's boyfriend. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jack Quaid

Two thumbs up from Jack Quaid. 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
JoJo Siwa & Ellen DeGeneres

This photo needs a frame. 

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
JoJo Siwa & Iman Shumpert

From the Dancing With the Stars stage to the People's Choice Awards!

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lil Rel Howery & Kenan Thompson

We know Kim Kardashian was named the Fashion Icon, but these two are some serious competition. 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian & Tracee Ellis Ross

When you present an award to Kim Kardashian, a selfie is in order!

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had fun seeing the fans. 

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

The Bachelor Nation star showed off his Instagram fiancé skills. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 nominees were a picture-perfect pair on the red carpet. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Shawn Johnson East & Andrew East

All together now: Awww!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tom Hiddleston

 Hi Loki!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Becky G

It looks like the singer had plenty of fun on the red carpet. 

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Halle Berry & Leslie Jones

Caption this!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson & Chris Sullivan

A round of applause for these This Is Us stars!

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christina Aguilera

That's Christina Aguilera, the music icon of 2021. 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chase Stokes, Dwayne Johnson & Jonathan Daviss

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? A selfie with these Outer Banks stars!

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Halle Berry & Cardi B

Cardi B is all of us hugging Halle Berry. 

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

When it comes to fashion, Laverne Cox never disappoints.

