Summer House Star Ciara Miller Shares Beauty Secrets & Her Favorite Products Under $20

E!: We've seen you in two different climates on Summer House and Winter House. How did that change in temperatures factor into your beauty routine? What are the differences between getting ready to film in summer vs. winter?

CM: Wow, definitely a dramatic change. Especially since I'm never really in single digit temperatures. In the summer, I typically can get away with less makeup, but I am definitely increasing the amount of times I'm washing my face. I have a history of really bad acne, so washing my face more often means less bacteria buildup and less chances of breakouts, especially since I'm on camera.

Filming Winter House was tough for me, because my skin was freaking out. It was so dry at one point, my skin was cracking under my eyes. It was bad. So I have to moisturize like crazy in the winter. I try to find the thickest moisturizer I can, I even add hyaluronic acid to every product for extra measure. The main difference between filming summer vs winter, is that winter requires double the products and double the clothes.

E!: What do you love about Covet & Mane Extensions and do you have any tips for taking care of them?

CM: I don't think I have ever been more in love with my extensions. And I have tried almost everything on the market, I'm sure. It's been such a long journey with my hair, but I feel like I have finally found something that works. I love that I can have all of my natural hair out, that way I am able to still take care of my natural locks and also have the luxury of having added length and volume. Covet & Mane extensions mimic my natural hair texture, also. The blow out texture matches amazingly when wet, which is always something I have been a little self-conscious about with other hair extensions. Lastly, the versatility with these extensions is amazing. I can wear my hair up, down, in a high top knot—however I want, and I am not limited like I have been in the past.

E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?

CM: Sometimes I feel like I am constantly changing my products, but for the past year I have been using Mielle Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner. I will happily say that I stay faithful to this conditioner. It is so great on my natural locks, as well as my extensions. It makes detangling your hair a breeze. I also use it as a deep conditioner when I steam treat my hair. Your hair comes out soft, and moisturized. Which is great for me, because I feel like my hair has a tendency to get very dry. So this will also be a key winter product for me.