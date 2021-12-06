People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

A.P. Bio Canceled Again: Get a Status Update on Your Other Favorite Shows

A.P. Bio will not get a fifth season, according to creator Mike O’Brien. Find out what's to come for your other TV favorites.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 06, 2021 9:27 PMTags
TVCelebritiesPeacockNBCU
Watch: 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Class is canceled.

On Monday, Dec. 6, A.P. Bio creator Mike O'Brien took to Twitter to announce that the comedy will not return to Peacock for a fifth season. While O'Brien was "sad to announce" the cancelation news, he revealed that he was feeling "feeling grateful right now."

"This show has been one of the best experiences of my life," he continued, "and that's because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved."

The Glenn Howerton-led comedy first aired on NBC for two seasons before being canceled in 2019. A.P. Bio was later saved by NBCUniversal's streaming service, where an additional two seasons aired.

In addition to Howerton, A.P. Bio starred Patton Oswalt, Paula PellLyric LewisMary Sohn and Jean Villepique. Of course, A.P. Bio isn't the only show to meet its untimely end this fall. In fact, at the end of November, it was revealed that AMC was ending its dark comedy Kevin Can F--k Himself.

There goes two of our favorite comedies!

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

Worried about the fate of your favorite shows? You can find an update on all the 2021 shows below.

NBC
Canceled: A.P. Bio (Peacock)

Class will no longer be in session for A.P. Bio. After the comedy was canceled at NBC after two seasons, A.P. Bio found a new home on Peacock. However, on Dec. 6, creator Mike O'Brien announced that the NBCUniversal streaming service did not renew the show for a fifth season.

AMC
Canceled: Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

In November, it was announced that Kevin Can F**k Himself will end after its second season.

Starz
Renewed: Men in Kilts (Starz)

Season two of the travel show will follow Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they explore New Zealand.

Lara Solanki/Hulu
Ending: PEN15 (Hulu)

The hilarious Hulu comedy will come to end after season two resumes on Friday, Dec. 3.

USA Network
Renewed: Chucky (Syfy and USA Network)

Chucky will continue to be the stuff of nightmares, as Syfy and USA Network renewed the hit horror show for a second season.

Saima Khalid/Peacock
Renewed: We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

We Are Lady Parts will continue to rock on thanks to a second season. Peacock confirmed the renewal news on Monday, Nov. 22.

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Ending: Queen Sugar (OWN)

Queen Sugar's seventh season will be its last on OWN.

Instagram
Renewed: The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)

The D'Amelio Show will return for a second season, Hulu announced in November 2021.

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will continue cooking up a storm as her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, has been renewed for a fourth season.

Mark Schafer/HBO Max
Ending: Search Party (HBO Max)

In November 2021, it was revealed that Search Party will come to an end after its fifth season.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Renewed: Fantasy Island (Fox)

Viewers will be able to check back into Fantasy Island when the drama's second season premieres in 2022.

Amazon Studios
Ending: Hanna (Prime Video)

The upcoming third season of Hanna will be the show's last.

Starz
Renewed: Heels (Starz)

The wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig will return for a second season at Starz.

David Russell/HBO
Renewed: Succession (HBO)

The Roy family drama will continue, as Succession has been renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix
Renewed: You (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed You for a fourth season, the streaming service confirmed on Oct. 13.

Zach Dilgard/HBO
Renewed: The Other Two (HBO Max)

The Other Two will return for a third season on HBO Max.

Netflix
Ending: Derry Girls (Netflix)

Derry Girls will come to an end after three seasons, creator Lisa McGee confirmed in September 2021.

Netflix
Renewed: My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

In September 2021, Netflix renewed My Unorthodox Life for a second season. The announcement promised that the new season will have "more fashion, family, female empowerment, faith, fabulousness, and of course, Haart.'

Netflix
Renewed: Virgin River (Netflix)

Expect plenty more of Virgin River, as Netflix has just renewed the series for seasons four and five.

HBO Max
Canceled: Genera+ion (HBO Max)

In September 2021, HBO Max confirmed that Genera+ion would not have a second season.

The CW
Canceled: The Outpost (the CW)

The Outpost will come to an end after four seasons on the CW.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Renewed: The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

The Amber Ruffin Show will continue to entertain late-night TV, as Peacock renewed the show for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Renewed: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Hulu has announced that there will be more murders in the building in the second season of hit dramedy Only Murders in the Building.

Disney+
Renewed: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be back for a third season, but there's a bit of a twist. Instead of heading back to East High, the Wildcats will be spending the summer at sleepaway camp, "complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights." 

HBO Max
Renewed: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

XOXO, the new Gossip Girl is coming back for a second season on HBO Max. 

BET
Renewed: First Wives Club (BET+)

In September 2021, BET+ renewed First Wives Club for a third season.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs will return for a second season in 2022 on FX.

MTV/YouTube
Renewed: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

MTV has given us a reason to fist pump! Ahead of the season four finale, the network renewed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for a fifth season. The new season will mark the full time return of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

The CW
Canceled: The Republic of Sarah (The CW)

The Republic of Sarah had a short-lived reign as it was canceled after one season by the CW.

Apple TV+
Ending: Dickinson (Apple TV+)

The Hailee Steinfeld-led Dickinson series will come to an end after season three.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Chris Noth Defends SJP Against Kim Cattrall’s Comments

2

Why Chrishell Stause Threatened Legal Action Against Christine Quinn

3

VPR's Raquel Leviss Move Out After James Kennedy Breakup

All four seasons of A.P. Bio are available to stream on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Chris Noth Defends SJP Against Kim Cattrall’s Comments

2

Why Chrishell Stause Threatened Legal Action Against Christine Quinn

3

VPR's Raquel Leviss Move Out After James Kennedy Breakup

4

See the Harry Potter Special Tease a Magical Return to Hogwarts

5

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Red Carpet Return in Golden Look