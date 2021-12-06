A.P. Bio Canceled Again: Get a Status Update on Your Other Favorite Shows

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Class is canceled.

On Monday, Dec. 6, A.P. Bio creator Mike O'Brien took to Twitter to announce that the comedy will not return to Peacock for a fifth season. While O'Brien was "sad to announce" the cancelation news, he revealed that he was feeling "feeling grateful right now."

"This show has been one of the best experiences of my life," he continued, "and that's because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved."

The Glenn Howerton-led comedy first aired on NBC for two seasons before being canceled in 2019. A.P. Bio was later saved by NBCUniversal's streaming service, where an additional two seasons aired.

In addition to Howerton, A.P. Bio starred Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique. Of course, A.P. Bio isn't the only show to meet its untimely end this fall. In fact, at the end of November, it was revealed that AMC was ending its dark comedy Kevin Can F--k Himself.

There goes two of our favorite comedies!