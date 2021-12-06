Free People Sale: How to Score a $150 Gift Card!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What's making our case of the Mondays go away? Free People's latest sale!

For a limited time, when you spend $150 at Free People, you can score a $100 gift card to use later! Whether you're in the mood to treat yourself (as you should!) or have some fashionistas on your list to take care of, this offer is a gift that keeps giving!

Once you make your $150 purchase, your $100 e-code will be emailed on 12/15/21, which can be used from then until 1/08. So in the case Santa doesn't get you what you asked for, this deal gives you the opportunity to treat yourself to the coat, shoes, blouse or purse that you wanted!

To help you reach the $150 purchase minimum, we rounded up just a few of our fave styles below to give you some inspiration!