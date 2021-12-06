Free People Sale: How to Score a $150 Gift Card!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What's making our case of the Mondays go away? Free People's latest sale!
For a limited time, when you spend $150 at Free People, you can score a $100 gift card to use later! Whether you're in the mood to treat yourself (as you should!) or have some fashionistas on your list to take care of, this offer is a gift that keeps giving!
Once you make your $150 purchase, your $100 e-code will be emailed on 12/15/21, which can be used from then until 1/08. So in the case Santa doesn't get you what you asked for, this deal gives you the opportunity to treat yourself to the coat, shoes, blouse or purse that you wanted!
To help you reach the $150 purchase minimum, we rounded up just a few of our fave styles below to give you some inspiration!
Nova Convertible Sequin Mini
Boom! We found you the perfect dress for your holiday pretty. This sequined frock is sure to turn heads in best way possible!
Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants
Available in six colors, these velvet flare pants can be dressed up or down. Regardless of how you style them, you're sure to feel extra groovy.
Fuji Thermal
The asymmetrical neckline of this waffle knit top is so flattering! Plus, there's thumbholes.
Renata Fur Coat
Can we get some commotion for this coat? Whether you pair it with a simple dress or a skirt and blouse combo, you'll be a fashion icon at your next holiday soirée.
Mini All The Way Skirt
Everyone needs a go-to mini skirt to have in their wardrobe, especially during holiday party season!
Laurs Platform Patent Oxfords
Oxfords are having a moment! We love this style because they have a classic look and the perfect lug sole.
Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket
Bundle up in this fleece jacket that comes in the most merry and bright hues!
Frill Sequin Mini Skirt
This sequin skirt is another fool-proof style for a night on the town, holiday dinner or just to wear around your house to feel fancy!
