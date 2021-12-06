See Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Move Out After James Kennedy Breakup

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss SPLIT

Raquel Leviss is moving on—and moving out—after her splitting with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, James Kennedy.

The 27-year-old reality star gave fans a glimpse of post-breakup life on Sunday, Dec. 5, when she took to her Instagram Stories to share videos of herself in the middle of what appeared to be a big move. One video showed some of Raquel's belongings packed in the back of a moving truck, while she was seen rolling up a door to a storage unit in another Boomerang clip.

"As my dad says … my new home," she joked in the caption of her Boomerang.

The videos came just hours after Raquel and James, 29, confirmed their breakup. According to Bravo, the pair moved into a Los Angeles apartment together in 2018.

The former couple announced their split in a joint statement posted to their respective Instagram pages, reading, "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement."