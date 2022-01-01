From Gossip Girl to Emily in Paris, Jeremy O. Harris Is Everywhere & We Are Here For it

Watch : "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2

You may not recognize his name yet, but you definitely know Jeremy O. Harris' work.

That's because there's hardly a 2021 buzzworthy project that Harris wasn't a part of. Let's start with the fact that Harris wrote one of Broadway's hottest tickets, Slave Play, which made history at the 2021 Tony Awards with a whopping 12 nominations, including for Best Play. Harris also made the rounds on the film awards circuit for co-writing Zola, which landed two Gotham Award nominations for stars Taylour Paige and Colman Domingo.

"I don't consider myself being on top of the world," Harris exclusively joked to E! News. "I'm just trying to live right now, you know what I mean? I spent so much of my twenties hoping that the work I was doing would be seen, or hoping that I would be able to do a lot of different types of things because I had so many different interests. I felt really outside looking in and now I feel like I've been invited inside."