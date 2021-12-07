People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

And the people have spoken...
The 2021 People's Choice Awards are here! That's right, the biggest pop culture event of the year airs live tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica hosted by PCAs nominee, actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.
Artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture will find out their fate when the winners are crowned during the only award show voted on totally by the people. Fans cast their votes and have decided who was the best of the best in 2021.
So many big names, A-listers and superstars were nominated, including Justin Bieber, who had 10 nominations, making him the most nominated male artist of the night. Other notable names who were nominated this year include music stars Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Kacey Musgraves, TV stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Angela Bassett and Tom Hiddleston, and movie stars like Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Florence Pugh and Daniel Craig.
And don't forget all the athletes, social stars, comedians and podcast nominees, too!
E! and NBC already named four of the night's top honorees. Halle Berry will take home the Icon of 2021 Award while Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will receive the People's Champion Award. Kim Kardashian will take the stage to accept the Fashion Icon Award and Christina Aguilera will take home the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award.
So who else will win?
Check back here when the show starts at 9 p.m. to see who took home the trophies in all 40 categories across TV, movies, music and pop culture.
People's Champion Award
WINNER: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Fashion Icon Award
WINNER: Kim Kardashian
Music Icon Award
WINNER: Christina Aguilera
People's Icon of 2021
WINNER: Halle Berry