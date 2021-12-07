The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Existence Before Their Parents' Arrest

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Jordan Turpin didn't know which part of the street was for walking.

"I was actually on the road, because I didn't know about the sidewalks," the 21-year-old told ABC News' Diana Sawyer in a July interview that aired Nov. 19 on 20/20 about the day she escaped and called 911. "You're supposed to be on the sidewalk, but I'd never been out there."

"Out there" was beyond the confines of her family's home in Perris, a city of roughly 79,000 in Southern California's Inland Empire, where Jordan and her 12 siblings were imprisoned by their own parents, some of them chained to their beds and all starved and physically abused, as well as denied age-appropriate education, regular bathing, medical treatment and basically every other form of inherent liberty.

And not only had Jordan never strolled down the street like a regular teenager, "I literally never talked to someone on the phone," she told Sawyer.

David and Louise Turpin were sentenced in 2019 to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to torture and multiple counts of false imprisonment, cruelty to adult dependents and willful child cruelty. Prior to their sentencing each read prepared statements in court, Louise apologizing for "everything I've done to hurt my children" and David "sorry if I've done anything to cause them harm."

There were "good intentions" behind his approach to discipline, he said.